Red Wings prospect Joe Hicketts reaches 100 career points for Griffins

The Detroit Red Wings signed defenseman Joe Hicketts as an undrafted free-agent in 2016 and he appeared sparingly with the big club over two years, (no goals, three assists, minus-4 rating).

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

This season, he’s played in six games with the Red Wings, registering two assists.

But he’s continuing to work on his game in the AHL with the Grand Rapids Griffins. On Saturday night, he became the 43rd player in Griffins history to hit the century mark in career points.

- Advertisement -

Congrats on the milestone!