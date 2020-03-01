39.9 F
Detroit
Sunday, March 1, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings prospect Joe Hicketts reaches 100 career points for Griffins

The Red Wings prospect defenseman has hit the century mark in points!

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Red Wings prospect Joe Hicketts reaches 100 career points for Griffins

The Detroit Red Wings signed defenseman Joe Hicketts as an undrafted free-agent in 2016 and he appeared sparingly with...
Read more
College SportsMichael Whitaker - 0

Michigan coach Juwan Howard doesn’t want a “pity party” following two straight defeats

The Michigan Wolverines didn't get the result they were looking for on Sunday, dropping a 77-63 decision to their...
Read more
Detroit Pistons NewsCharlie Harrison IV - 0

Pistons’ guard Derrick Rose leaves game early with an injury

Pistons' guard Derrick Rose left tonight's game against the Sacramento Kings with a right ankle injury. https://twitter.com/detnewsRodBeard/status/1234264282830966784 Rose is officially listed...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The Detroit Red Wings signed defenseman Joe Hicketts as an undrafted free-agent in 2016 and he appeared sparingly with the big club over two years, (no goals, three assists, minus-4 rating).

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

This season, he’s played in six games with the Red Wings, registering two assists.

But he’s continuing to work on his game in the AHL with the Grand Rapids Griffins. On Saturday night, he became the 43rd player in Griffins history to hit the century mark in career points.

- Advertisement -

Congrats on the milestone!

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleMichigan coach Juwan Howard doesn’t want a “pity party” following two straight defeats

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Red Wings prospect Joe Hicketts reaches 100 career points for Griffins

The Detroit Red Wings signed defenseman Joe Hicketts as an undrafted free-agent in 2016 and he appeared sparingly with...
Read more
College Sports

Michigan coach Juwan Howard doesn’t want a “pity party” following two straight defeats

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Michigan Wolverines didn't get the result they were looking for on Sunday, dropping a 77-63 decision to their arch-rival Ohio State Buckeyes and...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Pistons’ guard Derrick Rose leaves game early with an injury

Charlie Harrison IV - 0
Pistons' guard Derrick Rose left tonight's game against the Sacramento Kings with a right ankle injury. https://twitter.com/detnewsRodBeard/status/1234264282830966784 Rose is officially listed as questionable to return. Before...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions potential target for No. 3 pick Jeffrey Okudah suffers neck injury [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
Here we go. According to reports, potential Detroit Lions NFL Draft target Jeffrey Okudah injured his neck on Sunday while participating in a drill at...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

New Red Wings forward Dmytro Timashov has a message for his old team

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings were active on last week's Trade Deadline day, moving defenseman Mike Green and forward Andreas Athanasiou to the Edmonton Oilers....
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

New Red Wings forward Dmytro Timashov has a message for his old team

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings were active on last week's Trade Deadline day, moving defenseman Mike Green and forward Andreas Athanasiou to the Edmonton Oilers....
Read more

Flashback: Red Wings defenseman Jonathan Ericsson beats up Corey Perry

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
There were fans of the Detroit Red Wings who got the news they'd been hoping to hear for a while now. Maligned defenseman Jonathan...
Read more

The Detroit Red Wings remaining schedule is not for the faint of heart

Detroit Red Wings News Arnold Powell - 0
At 15-47-5, the Detroit Red Wings are by far the worst team in the National Hockey League. http://gty.im/1204251717 Well, with 15 games remaining in the 2019-2020...
Read more

Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman could land the next great goaltender

Detroit Red Wings News Don Drysdale - 0
There is no question about it, the Detroit Red Wings are going to finish with the least amount of points in the NHL for...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.