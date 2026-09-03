Red Wings Reveal Prospect Tournament Roster Featuring 2 First-Round Picks

The Detroit Red Wings are about to get another extended look at several of the most important young players in their system.

Detroit officially announced its 24-player roster for the 2026 NHL Prospect Tournament, which will run from Sept. 12-15 at the BELFOR Training Center inside Little Caesars Arena. According to the Red Wings’ official announcement, the group will face prospect teams from the Dallas Stars, Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Two former first-round selections headline the roster: center Nate Danielson, selected No. 9 overall in 2023, and left wing Carter Bear, Detroit’s No. 13 overall pick in 2025.

They will not be the only players worth watching.

Goaltender Trey Augustine, forwards Dylan James and Théo Rochette, and defenseman Anton Johansson are among the other notable prospects scheduled to participate.

Nate Danielson Returns With NHL Experience

Danielson enters this tournament in a much different position than most of the players around him.

He’s already played in the NHL.

The 21-year-old appeared in 28 games for Detroit during the 2025-26 season, recording two goals and five assists. He also produced three goals and 12 assists in 18 games for the Grand Rapids Griffins.

That experience changes the expectations surrounding him.

Detroit is no longer simply trying to determine whether Danielson can handle professional hockey. The organization must now determine whether he is ready to take another step and establish himself as a full-time NHL player.

Danielson’s combination of size, skating and two-way ability has made him one of Detroit’s most closely watched young forwards since draft night.

The prospect tournament offers him an early chance to show what changed over the summer.

Carter Bear Gives Detroit Another Prospect to Watch

Bear may be the most intriguing player on Detroit’s roster.

The 19-year-old is coming off an outstanding season with the Everett Silvertips, where he scored 36 goals and recorded 77 points in just 53 games.

Bear added seven goals and 15 assists in 18 postseason games while helping Everett capture the WHL championship.

The Red Wings clearly remain high on Bear, and NHL.com’s recent ranking of Detroit’s top prospects placed him among the organization’s most important young players entering the season.

Bear has built his reputation around competitiveness, offensive instincts and a willingness to play through traffic.

Now comes the next test.

Junior production does not automatically translate to professional hockey, and this tournament gives Detroit another opportunity to see how Bear responds against bigger, faster and more experienced competition.

For Red Wings fans who have been hearing his name since Detroit selected him 13th overall, this should be one of the better early opportunities to see what the excitement is about.

Trey Augustine Adds Another Major Name

Then there is Trey Augustine.

The former Michigan State goaltender continues to rank among Detroit’s most important prospects after another excellent collegiate season.

Augustine went 24-9-1 with a 2.11 goals-against average, .929 save percentage and three shutouts in 34 games for the Spartans before appearing in two games with Grand Rapids.

Detroit selected Augustine 41st overall in 2023, and his continued development has helped reshape the organization’s long-term outlook in net.

The Hockey News also highlighted Augustine as one of the biggest names on Detroit’s tournament roster, noting that he is expected to compete for a significant role with Grand Rapids this season. That report also pointed to Danielson and Bear as the headliners of Detroit’s prospect group.

Augustine will now get another opportunity to measure himself against high-level young talent before training camp begins.

Plenty More Than Two First-Round Picks

The Red Wings’ roster includes 13 players originally drafted by the organization.

Beyond Danielson, Bear and Augustine, the group includes James, Johansson, Noah Dower Nilsson, Michal Svrcek, Will Murphy, Adam Levac, Jesse Kiiskinen and several other organizational prospects.

Fans wanting a broader look at where some of those players fit within the organization can also check our current Red Wings roster page, which includes Danielson, Bear, Augustine, James, Johansson and several other young players currently in Detroit’s system.

James is another player worth monitoring after recording 21 goals and 32 points in 40 games during his senior season at North Dakota. He then scored twice in two appearances with Grand Rapids.

Johansson produced 17 points in 42 games with Leksands IF in Sweden before joining Grand Rapids and recording six points in eight games.

Rochette will also participate after signing a one-year entry-level contract with Detroit in June following a 43-point season with Lausanne HC in Switzerland.

There are recent draft picks, free-agent signings and invitees throughout the roster, giving Detroit plenty to evaluate beyond the most recognizable names.

Red Wings Will Play Three Games in Detroit

Detroit opens tournament play against Dallas on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

The Red Wings will then face Pittsburgh on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. before finishing against Columbus on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 2 p.m.

All three games will be played at the BELFOR Training Center.

Fans throughout Michigan and Lucas County, Ohio, will also be able to stream Detroit’s games free through the Red Wings’ official website.

The prospect tournament will not determine who becomes Detroit’s next star.

It will, however, provide one of the first meaningful looks at which young players have taken another step.

Danielson already has NHL experience. Bear is beginning the transition toward professional hockey. Augustine is preparing for a larger role in Grand Rapids.

That trio alone gives Red Wings fans plenty of reason to pay attention.