Red Wings provide injury update on F Filip Zadina

Detroit Red Wings forward Filip Zadina has been absent from the lineup for the past 15 games after suffering an injury in early February.

But his rehab is progressing, and he’s been skating on his own. According to head coach Jeff Blashill, he’s inching towards a return.

- Advertisement -

“We’ll know more once he gets practicing with us,” Blashill said. “He skated again today. It’s another day of skating on his own. We’ll know more probably tomorrow night. He’ll see Dr. (Doug) Plagens tomorrow night. Once we get him to practice, I can give you a way more definitive time frame. We’re getting closer.”

Zadina has scored eight goals with seven assists in 28 games with Detroit this season.

- Advertisement -

– – Quotes via Dana Wakiji of DetroitRedWings.com – –