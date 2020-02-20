Red Wings provide injury update on forward Filip Zadina, Filip Hronek

Detroit Red Wings forward Filip Zadina was slowly but surely starting to come into his own at the NHL level since being selected with the 6th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft. But he’s been absent since the first day of February with an injury, a plague that’s struck plenty of Red Wings players this year.

Head coach Jeff Blashill indicated on Wednesday that Zadina was still at least two to three weeks away from returning to game action.

“He’d need a week, probably, once he gets skating again,” Blashill said. “But I would say he’s at least a week, if not two weeks away from being able to skate.”

Zadina has scored eight goals with seven assists in 28 games with Detroit this season.

“I think he had a pretty good run going here where he was starting to build some confidence,” Blashill said. “Whenever he gets back healthy, if he can continue to build that confidence, it’s an important thing in the development of players.

Additionally, the team provided an updated on injured defenseman Filip Hronek, who hasn’t played since taking a shot to the head during Sunday’s loss against the Pittsburgh Penguins. He’s expected to at least miss the next two games.

The Red Wings will play the New York Islanders on Friday night before returning home to host the Calgary Flames on Sunday.

– – Quotes via Helene St. James of The Detroit Free Press Link – –