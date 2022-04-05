in Detroit Red Wings

Red Wings recall forward Kyle Criscuolo from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

The Detroit Red Wings will be looking to stop the bleeding tonight when they host the Boston Bruins for an Original 6 matchup at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit has dropped their past six straight games while also surrendering a hat trick to an opposing forward in three of the past four.

Ahead of tonight’s game, they’ve made an emergency call-up from the American Hockey League affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins. Forward Kyle Criscuolo has been recalled:

The 29-year-old New Jersey native has tallied 12 goals and 20 assists in 49 games for Grand Rapids this season. He’s appeared in three games with the Red Wings, registering an assist.

The Red Wings take on the Bruins tonight starting at 7:30 PM EST with coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket.

