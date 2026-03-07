Red Wings Recall 1st Round Pick Under Emergency Conditions

The Detroit Red Wings made a notable roster move on Saturday morning, announcing they have recalled forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygard from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions.

The move comes less than 24 hours after Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin suffered a lower-body injury during Detroit’s game against the Florida Panthers on Friday night.

While the Red Wings have not officially announced Larkin’s injury timeline, the emergency recall strongly suggests the team expects their captain to miss at least some time.

A young forward gets another opportunity

Brandsegg-Nygard, Detroit’s first-round pick (15th overall) in the 2024 NHL Draft, is considered one of the organization’s top young prospects.

The 20-year-old Norwegian forward has already seen limited NHL action this season, appearing in nine games for Detroit.

2025-26 NHL stats

Games: 9

Goals: 0

Assists: 1

Points: 1

Average TOI: 12:27

Known for his physical style, strong forechecking, and willingness to play in high-traffic areas, Brandsegg-Nygard brings energy that could help Detroit’s lineup while the team deals with injuries.

Tough timing for Detroit

The recall comes during a critical stretch of the season for the Red Wings.

Detroit lost 3–1 to Florida on Friday night, dropping their record to 35-21-7 as they continue battling for playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference.

Larkin’s health now becomes the biggest storyline in Hockeytown.

If the captain misses extended time, the Red Wings will be forced to rely on younger players like Brandsegg-Nygard to help keep the team afloat during the stretch run.

For now, Detroit fans will be watching closely for further updates on Larkin’s condition.