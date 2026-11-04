The Detroit Red Wings announced Wednesday that they have recalled goaltender Michal Postava from the Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions. The move matters most for Thursday night, when Detroit hosts the Vegas Golden Knights with John Gibson’s availability still unresolved.

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Gibson left Tuesday’s 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning after the first period with a lower-body injury. He allowed two goals on 13 shots before exiting, and Daniil Tarasov finished the game in relief. Gibson is listed as day-to-day, and head coach Todd McLellan said afterward he had no update on the injury.

UPDATE: The #RedWings have recalled Michal Postava from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions and placed Albert Johansson on IR retroactive to October 24. pic.twitter.com/eWWsi1hFDR — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) November 4, 2026

Who Will Be in Net Thursday Against Vegas?

The option with the most evidence is Tarasov. He has played exceptionally well through his first six games, carrying a 1.74 goals-against average, a .927 save percentage and one shutout, and he has earned the trust of McLellan and his team. He beat his old team, the Florida Panthers, 5-3 on Monday in his most recent start, then stopped 12 of 13 shots in relief in Tampa. McLellan said this about Tarasov after the loss,

“Anytime we’ve called his number, he’s come in and played really well,”

McLellan was just as plain about what Gibson’s absence means for the workload. “Obviously, with Gibby getting injured … he’s going to get more playing time, and we’ll see where he goes with it,” the coach said.

Oct 10, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Detroit Red Wings goalie Daniil Tarasov (80) looks on during warm-up before the game against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Michal Postava Earned This Call-Up

Michal Postava has been electric for Grand Rapids and is more than deserving of another call to Detroit. He was named the AHL Goaltender of the Month for October after going 4-0 with a 1.25 goals-against average and a .954 save percentage, and he is 5-0 with a 1.20 goals-against average and a .955 save percentage through five AHL games this season.

He already has NHL time this fall. Postava made his debut in relief at Vancouver on Oct. 22, then won his first NHL start at Edmonton on Oct. 26, a 4-3 shootout decision in which he made 25 saves. Whether he gets another start during this stint depends on Gibson, who is still day-to-day.