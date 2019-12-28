Red Wings recall trio of players from Grand Rapids, including Filip Zadina

Detroit Red Wings forward Filip Zadina has made several trips between Detroit and Grand Rapids this season, and he just made another one.

He’s been recalled by the Red Wings from the Griffins, along with goaltender Calvin Pickard and defenseman Brian Lashoff.

The #RedWings today recalled right wing Filip Zadina, defenseman Brian Lashoff and goaltender Calvin Pickard from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins. More → https://t.co/U8RhDseF4G pic.twitter.com/mlJfcpPhv5 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 27, 2019

In his 13 games since the initial recall on November 24 (three goals, five assists), he’s tied for the team lead with eight points. In 20 games with Grand Rapids, he’s scored seven goals with six assists for 13 points.