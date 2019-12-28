33.4 F
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings recall trio of players from Grand Rapids, including Filip Zadina

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Detroit Red Wings forward Filip Zadina has made several trips between Detroit and Grand Rapids this season, and he just made another one.

Embed from Getty Images

He’s been recalled by the Red Wings from the Griffins, along with goaltender Calvin Pickard and defenseman Brian Lashoff.

In his 13 games since the initial recall on November 24 (three goals, five assists), he’s tied for the team lead with eight points. In 20 games with Grand Rapids, he’s scored seven goals with six assists for 13 points.

