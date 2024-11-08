fb
Friday, November 8, 2024
Detroit Red Wings

Red Wings Recall Goaltender Under Emergency Conditions

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
On Friday, the Detroit Red Wings announced that they have recalled goaltender Ville Husso from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions. This move comes as the Red Wings look to bolster their goaltending depth amid ongoing challenges in the crease.

Season Performance Overview

So far this season, Husso has played in just one game for the Red Wings, where he faced a tough outing against the Pittsburgh Penguins. In that game, he allowed four goals on just 14 shots. However, Husso has shown improvement during his time in the AHL.

In three games with the Grand Rapids Griffins this season, Husso has been much more effective, allowing only three goals. His impressive performance has resulted in a goals against average of 1.23 and a stellar .958 save percentage. This solid showing in the minors demonstrates that Husso is capable of delivering strong performances, and his recall indicates the Red Wings are hopeful he can bring that success back to the NHL.

Detroit Red Wings lose Ville Husso

Looking Ahead

As the Red Wings continue to navigate the early part of the season, having Husso back in the mix will provide them with additional options in goal. His experience and recent performance in the AHL could be critical as the team seeks to solidify their defensive play and improve their overall standing.

Fans will be eager to see how Husso performs upon his return to the NHL, and whether he can reclaim his spot as a reliable option for the Red Wings. With the season still in its early stages, this recall could prove to be a pivotal moment for both Husso and the team's aspirations moving forward.

