The Detroit Red Wings have until Dec. 1 to sign Simon Edvinsson or move him, and San Jose is the only club reported to have put something real on the table. Elliotte Friedman said on Sportsnet’s Saturday Headlines that “the talks with the Sharks are substantive,” with “at least one serious offer between them,” an offer Friedman said “was not accepted by Detroit.”

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Darren Dreger laid out how far apart the two sides are on TSN’s Insider Trading on Oct. 29, alongside Gino Reda, Pierre LeBrun and Chris Johnston. “The Red Wings have offered contracts to date of one year, two years, five years and seven years, but clearly the money isn’t there,” Dreger said. “The San Jose Sharks are most definitely interested in Simon Edvinsson, and there are upwards of 10 teams interested in this 23-year-old defenseman.”

Dreger also spelled out that the date is hard: “Either Edvinsson has to be traded, or he has to sign with the Red Wings. Either way, he’s got to have a contract by Dec. 1.” Miss it and he cannot play this season.

Edvinsson has not played a game in 2026-27. He appeared in 72 games for Detroit in 2025-26, scoring nine goals and adding 16 assists for 25 points with a plus-12 rating.

Apr 13, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson (77) controls the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first period at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Horcoff says he has zero interest in a Simon Edvinsson trade

Interim general manager Shawn Horcoff has said publicly that he is not shopping his defenseman. Asked about trade rumors on Oct. 14, Horcoff told reporters it was “not something I’m entertaining” and that “we want to sign him.” He put it more bluntly the same day: he has zero interest in trading Edvinsson.

Edvinsson sees it differently. Friedman reported in early October that the 23-year-old prefers a trade, frustrated with a negotiation that had stalled. It is a preference he has made known, not a formal trade request.

Boston, Nashville, St. Louis and Seattle have looked too

San Jose is not the only club in on him. Friedman reported that the Boston Bruins, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues and Seattle Kraken have all taken a long look at Edvinsson. What the Red Wings keep asking those teams for is the same thing every time: a young center. Detroit has a month to decide whether it wants to trade him or sign him long term.

What a San Jose deal could send back to Detroit

Are the Sharks willing to give up a player like Michael Misa to get this done? Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reported that Detroit’s ask has centered on young centers, with Misa, Will Smith, Filip Bystedt and Zack Ostapchuk the names San Jose could put in play. Sean Rinn of The Hockey Writers wrote Sunday that the Sharks dangled Bystedt, Igor Chernyshov and Keaton Verhoeff in talks for Edvinsson.

Sending Edvinsson to San Jose would not be the worst outcome for Detroit. A young center, plus Verhoeff, the ninth overall pick in the 2026 draft, plus draft capital is a real return for a 23-year-old who still has not signed. Rinn’s argument is that the Sharks can afford to be patient here. The Red Wings cannot.