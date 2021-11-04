Red Wings release Dylan Larkin-less lineup for matchup vs. Boston Bruins

The good news is that the Detroit Red Wings are getting forward Tyler Bertuzzi back in the lineup tonight for their game against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

The bad news is that captain Dylan Larkin still will not be playing as he continues to deal with a “personal issue”, the same reason he missed Tuesday night’s game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Forward Robby Fabbri is expected to take Larkin’s top line center spot flanked by Bertuzzi and Lucas Raymond.

Tonight’s game will begin at 7:00 PM EST, with coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket.