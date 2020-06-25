41.2 F
Red Wings release Robby Fabbri highlight reel (VIDEO)

Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman made one of the most underrated moves of the NHL season last November, acquiring Robby Fabbri from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for checking forward Jacob de la Rose.

All Fabbri did was fit in like a glove with the Red Wings, becoming one of the team’s key figures on offense and earning their nomination for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

Check out the highlight video that the Red Wings put together and recently released:

