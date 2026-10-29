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Red Wings Replace Dylan Larkin As Trade Talks Heat Up

Red Wings Sheldon Dries Dylan Larkin
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The Detroit Red Wings have recalled forward Sheldon Dries in an emergency roster move as trade discussions involving Dylan Larkin continue to intensify.

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On Thursday afternoon, Detroit announced that forward Sheldon Dries has been recalled from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions. Additionally, goaltender Michal Postava has been assigned to Grand Rapids.

The announcement comes just hours after reports surfaced that Larkin will not play Thursday night against the Chicago Blackhawks or for the foreseeable future while awaiting a trade.

NHL: Seattle Kraken at Detroit Red Wings
Oct 9, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Sheldon Dries (15) watches the play develop in the first period against the Seattle Kraken at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Paul Barnick-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Red Wings Recall Sheldon Dries

With Larkin unavailable, Detroit has turned to Dries to provide additional forward depth. The 32-year-old has NHL experience and offers the Red Wings another option as they prepare to face Chicago.

Dries recorded 23 goals and 22 assists for 45 points in 57 games with Grand Rapids during the 2025-26 season, demonstrating his ability to provide offense at the AHL level.

Meanwhile, Postava’s return to Grand Rapids comes as goaltender Daniil Tarasov, who missed three games with an undisclosed injury, returns to back up John Gibson against Chicago.

Although the timing strongly suggests Dries’ recall is connected to Detroit’s immediate roster needs, the team has not explicitly identified him as Larkin’s permanent replacement.

Dylan Larkin Trade Talks Intensify

The roster move comes amid a dramatic Thursday surrounding Detroit’s former captain.

According to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun’s latest reporting, Larkin’s representatives informed the Red Wings that he believes the organization has had sufficient time to complete a trade since his request in May.

As we previously reported, Larkin has decided not to play while awaiting a resolution, and Detroit has reportedly resumed discussions with interested teams.

Meanwhile, we also detailed the latest speculation surrounding a possible trade destination, although no deal has been announced.

For now, Detroit’s latest roster transaction provides an immediate option to help fill its forward depth while the organization attempts to resolve one of the NHL’s biggest ongoing trade situations.

The Dries recall is official. A Larkin trade is not.

Picture of Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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One Response

  1. Well, since he doesn’t want to play, let the fines begin immediately, reassign him to Toledo or the lowest farm system in the organization. He’s not playing right? So he won’t get paid, and make him stay assign there for the balance of his contract. By then he’ll be too old to play anywhere else. Let him rot on the vine. Good hockey player, horrible leader and was not effective as a Captain.

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