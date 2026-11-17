The Detroit Red Wings may have drawn a hard line in the Dylan Larkin trade saga, and their latest reported stance has nothing to do with the return they would receive. According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, Detroit’s decision-makers may have already determined that they will not trade their former captain to the Minnesota Wild, regardless of Larkin’s desire to land there.

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During Monday’s appearance on Oilers NOW with Bob Stauffer, Seravalli suggested that the decision goes all the way to the top of the organization. If accurate, that would represent a significant development in what has become an increasingly complicated situation between Larkin and the Red Wings.

Oct 26, 2026; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers defensemen Ryan Shea (6) looks to clear the puck in front of Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin (71) during the second period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Frank Seravalli Reveals Red Wings’ Reported Stance

Speaking on the November 16 edition of Oilers NOW, Seravalli said he believes Detroit has made a deliberate decision not to send Larkin to Minnesota.

“I believe that from the ownership level on down, the Detroit Red Wings have made a determination that they are not going to make a trade with the Minnesota Wild, that they don’t want to give Dylan Larkin what he wants,” Seravalli said.

That is a significant allegation, particularly considering how aggressively Minnesota has reportedly pursued Larkin. However, Seravalli framed the organization’s motivation as his belief, not as a publicly confirmed directive from Red Wings ownership or management.

According to The Hockey News, Elliotte Friedman also expressed doubts Monday that Minnesota would ultimately acquire Larkin. Friedman indicated that the Wild may have already presented their strongest offer and could be unwilling to increase it.

Minnesota’s Reported Offer May Not Matter

The Wild have been connected to Larkin for months, with reports suggesting they could offer a substantial package to bring the 30-year-old center to Minnesota. Detroit has reportedly received an offer involving young forward Danila Yurov and three first-round draft picks, although the exact terms have not been officially confirmed.

The Red Wings have already faced a major decision involving Minnesota’s reported trade package, particularly because the organization wants players who can contribute immediately.

Meanwhile, a separate report indicated that Detroit is holding out for an established goal scorer rather than settling for a package built primarily around future draft selections. Seravalli’s latest comments introduce another possibility: Minnesota’s offer might not matter if Detroit has already decided against dealing with the Wild.

Is Detroit Making the Dylan Larkin Situation Worse?

Larkin has been suspended without pay since October 29 after refusing to play while awaiting a trade. The former captain remains under contract through the 2030-31 season, carrying an $8.7 million annual salary-cap hit.

Detroit has every right to demand a return that benefits the organization, especially when moving a productive center with considerable contractual value. But if the Red Wings are unwilling to trade Larkin to Minnesota simply because it is his preferred destination, that would raise legitimate questions about whether personal considerations are interfering with hockey decisions.

There is still no confirmation that Detroit has formally ruled out Minnesota as a trade partner, and Seravalli’s assessment remains unconfirmed. What is clear is that the Larkin saga continues to grow more complicated, with no resolution in sight.

If Minnesota really is offering a young player and three first-round picks, should the Red Wings take the deal or refuse to give Larkin his preferred destination?