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TodayRed Wingsat FLA · 7:00 PMStarts in 6h 49m · ESPN+, DSN, Scripps Sports

Red Wings Reveal ‘Hometown Remix’ Uniforms

Red Wings Hometown Remix uniforms
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The Detroit Red Wings are bringing a new look to Hockeytown!

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On Monday, the Red Wings unveiled their new “Hometown Remix” uniforms, featuring a fresh twist on the franchise’s iconic red-and-white design.

The biggest change? The word “HOCKEYTOWN” is arched across the chest in white block lettering, sitting directly above Detroit’s legendary Winged Wheel logo.

The uniforms retain the traditional red base and familiar color scheme that have defined the franchise for generations, paired with white striping on the sleeves, a red helmet, red pants and red socks with white stripes.

Red Wings Join NHL’s Hometown Remix Program

The new look is part of the NHL’s league-wide Hometown Remix initiative, which features special-edition uniforms for all 32 teams during the 2026-27 season.

Created in partnership with Fanatics, the collection celebrates each franchise’s city, fan base, and local culture.

For Detroit, the inspiration is obvious: Hockeytown.

The design represents another addition to the franchise’s uniform history after the Red Wings unveiled special Centennial uniforms for their 100th anniversary last season.

As we previously reported during Detroit’s Centennial celebration, the organization has continued incorporating its storied history into special uniforms and commemorative designs.

Detroit also introduced a new jersey patch partner earlier this season, making the Hometown Remix collection the latest uniform-related development.

What Do Red Wings Fans Think?

The design had already generated discussion after images resembling the new uniforms circulated online in late October.

Some fans appreciated the addition of the Hockeytown lettering, while others hoped Detroit would take a more adventurous approach.

Now that the design has been revealed, Red Wings fans can decide for themselves whether the new uniforms are a hit.

What do you think, Hockeytown? Love them or hate them?

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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