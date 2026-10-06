The Detroit Red Wings appear to have made a significant adjustment in their months-long contract standoff with Simon Edvinsson. After spending much of the process reportedly favoring a shorter bridge agreement, Detroit has now presented the 23-year-old defenseman with longer-term offers as the organization searches for a way out of a dispute that has already spilled into the regular season.

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That represents a meaningful change from where negotiations stood only days ago, when Detroit’s reported preference for a bridge contract appeared to be one of the primary obstacles separating the two sides. It does not mean an agreement is imminent, but after Edvinsson returned to Sweden and frustration reached the point where a trade reportedly became his preferred outcome, Detroit finally appears willing to explore more than one contractual path.

Detroit Moves Off Its Bridge-Only Position

Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman provided the latest development Monday, reporting that Detroit has broadened its approach to negotiations. The Red Wings remain willing to sign Edvinsson to a shorter agreement, but that is no longer the only type of contract apparently being discussed.

“I do think one of the things that’s happened in this is that Detroit has moved off the bridge. I think they’re agreeable to a bridge, but I think they’ve also made some longer-term offers. I would assume it’s not five years because that would tie him up with Seider and I don’t think they’d want Seider and Edvinsson up in the same year, but I do think they’ve made other offers,” Friedman said.

That is an important distinction because Detroit has not simply surrendered its preference for flexibility. Instead, the Red Wings appear to be trying to create enough contractual options to find common ground with a player they have repeatedly described as a major piece of their future.

The Simon Edvinsson Contract Standoff Had Reached a Dangerous Point

The change comes after the situation deteriorated rapidly over the past week. Edvinsson stopped practicing with Detroit, returned to Sweden and then reportedly reached the point where he preferred a trade from the Red Wings rather than allowing the contract stalemate to continue indefinitely.

For Detroit, that should have changed the calculation. A bridge contract might provide short-term salary flexibility, but that benefit becomes considerably less valuable if the process damages the organization’s relationship with a 23-year-old defenseman who is supposed to be part of its core.

Edvinsson’s return to Sweden also made the dispute impossible to treat as a normal restricted-free-agent negotiation. He had practiced with Detroit during camp despite being unsigned, but eventually left the team as talks remained unresolved, while his contract dispute continued into the regular season.

Why a Longer Deal Makes Sense for Detroit

There is also a hockey argument for Detroit accepting more long-term risk. Edvinsson scored nine goals and recorded 25 points in 72 games last season, and his combination of size, mobility and puck movement gives the Red Wings something that is difficult to replace through either free agency or trade.

Detroit drafted Edvinsson sixth overall in 2021 because it believed he had top-pairing upside. With Moritz Seider already established as one of the franchise’s foundational defensemen, securing Edvinsson would give the organization a chance to keep two high-end blueliners together through much of their prime rather than revisiting Edvinsson’s future again after a short bridge contract.

The contract term still matters, of course, and Friedman’s comments reveal another layer to Detroit’s thinking. A five-year agreement could apparently create an undesirable situation in which Edvinsson and Seider reach the end of their contracts simultaneously, which gives Detroit an obvious reason to investigate other structures rather than simply meeting in the middle on term.

Detroit Has More at Stake Than One Contract

The larger concern is what another fractured relationship would say about the direction of the organization. Detroit is already navigating uncertainty surrounding Dylan Larkin, an ongoing general-manager search and intense frustration from a fan base that has watched the club remain outside the postseason for a decade.

Losing Edvinsson would make that uncertainty much more difficult to explain. Trading a talented 23-year-old defenseman because the organization and player could not agree on contract structure would require Detroit to receive an enormous return, particularly because Edvinsson remains young enough to be part of both the present roster and whatever comes next.

That is why the movement toward longer-term offers matters even if nothing has been signed. Detroit’s best solution has always been finding a contract that keeps Edvinsson in a Red Wings uniform, and widening the negotiating window increases the chances that the relationship can still be repaired.

The Next Move Belongs to Edvinsson’s Camp

Detroit has apparently changed its position enough to put new options on the table, but the next question is whether those offers are attractive enough to change Edvinsson’s outlook. Term is only one component of a contract negotiation, and the average annual value attached to those longer proposals could ultimately determine whether this becomes a breakthrough or merely another stage of the stalemate.

For the first time in several days, however, there is at least a tangible reason to believe Detroit is trying something different. The Red Wings watched the disagreement move from a summer negotiation to a training-camp absence and then to a reported trade preference, and continuing down exactly the same path was becoming increasingly difficult to justify.

The Red Wings have not solved the Simon Edvinsson problem yet. They have, however, finally moved away from an approach that clearly was not producing a solution, and that may be the most important development in these negotiations in weeks.