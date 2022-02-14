Red Wings rookie D Gustav Lindstrom tallies 1st NHL goal [Video]

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Gustav Lindstrom is in the midst of his first full NHL season, and has proven himself to be a valuable member of the team’s blue line.
And tonight, he’s added a career milestone to his young NHL career – his first ever goal. His shot from the point eluded Minnesota Wild goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen, giving the Red Wings a quick 2-0 lead at XCel Energy Center:
Gustav Lindstrom first NHL goal alert! #LGRW pic.twitter.com/yCWvR8aFiE
— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 15, 2022
So far this season, Lindstrom has averaged 16:15 in ice time with a goal and nine assists.
