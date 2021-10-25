Red Wings rookie D Moritz Seider laughs at Blackhawks RW Alex DeBrincat [Video]

It was a fun game for the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night as they easily disposed of the Chicago Blackhawks by a score of 6-3.

Late in the game Red Wings rookie D Moritz Seider got into it a bit with Blackhawks RW Alex DeBrincat and thankfully, for DeBrincat, the ref stepped in before Seider could do some damage.

Watch at Seider, laughs at the 5’7″ DeBrincat while they are tied up.

Seider laughing at 5'7" DeBrincat is incredible content. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/XnCu7miIdd — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) October 25, 2021