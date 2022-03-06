Red Wings rookie Lucas Raymond gives tour of Detroit [Video]

The Detroit Red Wings may have been understandably frustrated when they didn’t land the No. 1 overall NHL Draft pick after their abysmal 2019-20 regular season (prior to the COVID-19 shutdown). Despite owning the League’s worst record by a wide margin, they dropped to No. 4 in the selection process.

But so far, that’s been a major blessing in disguise. With the No. 4 selection, they took Swedish forward Lucas Raymond. And all he’s done since making the team this year out of training camp is lead all NHL rookies in scoring, having currently racked up 43 points in 54 games played. Interestingly enough, one of his main competitors in the rookie scoring race is his teammate and good friend Moritz Seider.

Raymond recently gave a personalized tour of his new professional home to his old Swedish club in Frölunda HC while also sharing what the experiences of his first year in the National Hockey League have been like. Take a look below:

“I think just trying to improve every part every day,” he said. “Of course, you always trying to get better at the things that you’re maybe lacking a bit of and keep improving the things that are your strengths.”

Raymond also discussed his friendship and on-ice chemistry with Seider, who will almost certainly be one of the finalists for the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s best rookie.

“Mo and I are really good friends and we get along great off the ice, which usually translates on the ice as well,” Raymond said. “It’s really nice, whether it’s just hanging out off the ice, having someone to talk to, or whatever it could be. Both of us are here without friends and family, except for of course the guys on the team, but outside of hockey, it’s really nice to have. We get along great.”

– – Quotes via Detroit Hockey Now Link – –