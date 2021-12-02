Red Wings rookie Lucas Raymond snipes his 10th goal [Video]

He was just named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month for November, and he’s starting off December on the right foot.

Lucas Raymond sniped home his 10th of the season tonight against the Seattle Kraken, whipping a shot past goaltender Philip Grubauer from the slot:

The goal gave Detroit a 3-2 advantage midway through the third period in their first ever meeting against the NHL’s 32nd franchise.

