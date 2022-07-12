Red Wings rookie Marco Kasper like to be ‘dirty in front of the net’

The Detroit Red Wings and GM Steve Yzerman got their man last night during Day 1 of the 2022 NHL Draft, selecting Austrian forward Marco Kasper with the No. 8 overall selection. Kasper most recently played in the Swedish Hockey League with Rögle BK.

Detroit’s development camp is taking place this week at Little Caesars Arena, and Kasper will be working on honing his skills along with several of the team’s other prospects.

“Skating, skills – and all the meetings, like with nutrition, just take in all that stuff,” Kasper said of what he’ll be working on. “Details, on the ice, off the ice, too. It’s good what we learn here and right now we’re working on the ice on skating and all that. Just want to get better at the details and for sure get stronger and faster.”

Embed from Getty Images

“He works hard, likes to go straight to the net and be a little dirty in front of the net,” Red Wings prospect William Wallinder said. “He’s a tough guy to play against, really skilled, too.”

Marco Kasper is honing his skills at Development Camp

The 18 year-old Austrian-born Kasper scored seven goals with four assists playing with Rögle, and also tallied another six goals with seven assists in 12 games played for their junior squad. He’ll likely start his North American professional career with the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins. He said he now plans on continuing his work in order to get to the NHL and start helping the Red Wings win.

Kasper is also appreciative of several of his future Red Wings teammates reaching out to him, including the likes of captain Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond and Michael Rasmussen.

“It was special that Dylan Larkin called me,” Kasper said. “That was really cool. Lucas Raymond, Michael Rasmussen texted me, too, so that’s for sure a good feeling that they care and texted me.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

