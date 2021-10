Here we go!

On Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Detroit Red Wings rookie Moritz Seider showed that he is not about to take crap from anyone.

Take a look as Penguins F Nathan Legare pushes Seider a bit near the Red Wings net and Seider proceeds to wrestle him to the ground.

This kid is going to be a fan-favorite from the get-go!

Moritz Seider isn’t the guy to get in a fight with 😂 #LGRW 🎥 via @BallySportsDET pic.twitter.com/V2VD2yTFKn — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) October 8, 2021