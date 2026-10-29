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Red Wings Veterans Are Behind Detroit’s Strong Rookie Start

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The Detroit Red Wings have handed real minutes to their youngest players through the first month of the 2026-27 season, and the Red Wings rookies have handled them. Forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygard has two goals and six assists in 12 games with a plus-9 rating that DetroitRedWings.com reported on Oct. 28 leads all NHL rookies. Defenseman Anton Johansson has a goal, three assists and a plus-2 over the same 12 games.

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Ask the young players why, and they point at the other end of the locker room.

Red Wings Rookies Say the Veterans Set the Tone

Johansson, 22, made the roster out of training camp and has appeared in all 12 of Detroit’s games. He was asked about the transition by DetroitRedWings.com team reporter Jonathan Mills on Oct. 28.

“I feel really welcomed in here. The older guys help us younger guys with tips and tricks out there. They help us a lot during games and practice, focusing on all of the small details. It’s been huge for me coming into this League and just learning what to do everyday,” Johansson told Mills.

That is the same message coach Todd McLellan has been getting. “They’ve been very accommodating and lending helping hands, just like anybody would, away from and at the rink,” McLellan said of his veterans in the same story.

What Ben Chiarot and Viktor Arvidsson Actually Do

Ben Chiarot, 35, is the defenseman the kids watch arrive every morning, and he keeps the lesson narrow. “You got to learn on your own a little bit. You got to learn from the older guys around you just on how to be a professional,” Chiarot said. “Show up every day, do the same thing day in and day out, show up ready to practice, show up ready to play.”

Viktor Arvidsson, 33, is passing down what was handed to him in Nashville and Los Angeles. “I’m just trying to do that and share what I learned from guys like Shea Weber, Mike Fisher and Anze Kopitar,” Arvidsson said. “I just try to lead by example, and push guys in practice to be better and be focused every day.”

Detroit Keeps Asking Its Young Defensemen for More

Johansson has drawn in on Detroit’s third pair, averaging 14:07 of ice time, sixth among Red Wings defensemen. His regular partner, Albert Johansson, has been ruled out for Thursday night’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks, which leaves the 22-year-old working beside someone new again.

At 5-4-3 through 12 games, with Marco Kasper and Mason Appleton still on injured reserve, Detroit has more questions than answers a month into the season. The way its veterans have brought the rookie class along is not one of them.

Picture of Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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