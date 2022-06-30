Within the past hour or so, the Detroit Red Wings officially announced they have hired Derek Lalonde to be their next head coach.

Lalonde, who was previously an assistant for the Tampa Bay Lighting, replaces Jeff Blashill, who was let go by the Red Wings following the 2022-23 season.

Red Wings schedule introductory press conference for Derek Lalonde

Included in the breaking news were comments from Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman, Derek Lalonde, and Chris Ilitch.

“I’m very pleased to announce Derek as our new head coach,” Yzerman said. “He has proven himself as an excellent coach at every level and has spent the last four seasons in the National Hockey League as part of a very successful program in Tampa Bay. We feel he is ready to take the next step in his career as the head coach of the Detroit Red Wings.”

“I’m thrilled to be named head coach of the Red Wings,” said Lalonde. “I’d like to thank Chris Ilitch and the entire Ilitch family, as well as Steve Yzerman and the Red Wings management team for entrusting me with the opportunity to lead this historic franchise. I’m ready to get to work with our group. There’s a very bright future ahead in Detroit.”

“On behalf of the entire organization, I’d like to welcome Derek, his wife, Melissa, and their three children – Alex, Luke, and Abby – into our Red Wings family,” said Christopher Ilitch, Detroit Red Wings Governor, President and CEO. “Derek has an impressive resume, particularly the work he’s done with young players and prospects throughout his career. We’re excited to have him leading the charge behind the Red Wings bench. I’d also like to commend Steve and his staff for conducting a very thorough and detailed search process. We have the greatest fans in hockey, and they deserve a team that consistently competes for Stanley Cup championships. We’ll continue to work diligently towards that goal under the leadership of Steve and Derek.”

The Red Wings will formally introduce Derek Lalonde as their next head coach on Friday at 11:00 am. ET on Bally Sports Detroit and on the Bally Sports App.

