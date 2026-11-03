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TodayRed Wingsat TB · 7:00 PMStarts in 5h 49m · ESPN+, DSN, The Spot - MTN

DeBrincat, Raymond and Arvidsson Match a Datsyuk-Era Detroit Start

Detroit Red Wings logo graphic for the Red Wings scoring start
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Alex DeBrincat, Lucas Raymond and Viktor Arvidsson have each put up 15 or more points in the Detroit Red Wings’ first 15 games. None of Detroit’s last three seasons produced a Red Wings scoring start like it. The 2010-11 Red Wings did: Pavel Datsyuk, Henrik Zetterberg and Nicklas Lidstrom each cleared 15 points in that team’s first 15 games.

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DeBrincat Is Driving the Red Wings Scoring Start

Alex DeBrincat is leading the charge for Detroit with 16 points, and he is having a strong start on both ends of the ice, carrying a plus-10 rating through 15 games. Viktor Arvidsson has more than exceeded expectations since Detroit signed him out of free agency on July 1 and gave him a two-year, $10 million deal ($5 million AAV). Arvidsson is a menace in front of the net and a dedicated worker on the ice, and he has been really fun to watch this season. Lucas Raymond started the year in a slump that cost him his spot in the top six, and he has since picked it up to become one of Detroit’s biggest factors offensively, with 15 points of his own.

NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Calgary Flames
Oct 24, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Detroit Red Wings right wing Alex DeBrincat (93) skates with the puck against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Is Keeping Pace Without Dylan Larkin

What these three players are doing is quite the feat given that Dylan Larkin is suspended without pay after his agent told the team he would no longer play for Detroit. Larkin has played 10 games this season and has six points, which works out to a .60 points-per-game pace. Detroit being this good offensively without him in the lineup is worth celebrating. This team is carrying itself forward without Larkin, and it shows us fans that we may not be the brush-off team we all expected this season.

The Other Offensive Factors

While DeBrincat, Raymond and Arvidsson give us flashbacks to the 2010-11 Red Wings, the points are not a three-man affair. The Detroit Red Wings currently have six players with 10 or more points in the first 15 games played. Emmitt Finnie has stepped into the top-line center spot in Larkin’s place and is proving he deserves to stay there, with 11 points, seven of them goals. Moritz Seider and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard both sit at 10 points, and all 10 of Seider’s are assists, so I cannot wait for him to break the seal and get one past a netminder. Brandsegg-Nygard has been an absolute unit on both sides of the puck in his first full NHL season, after 14 games with Detroit a year ago, and I believe he has a great chance at the Calder if he keeps this pace.

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Aaron DesJardins

Aaron DesJardins covers the Detroit Red Wings. He is a US Navy Veteran and resident Yooper.
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