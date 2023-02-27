Red Wings Seek to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive Against Senators | LIVE STREAM, TV INFO, TIME, AND MORE

The Detroit Red Wings are facing a crucial two-game set against the Ottawa Senators in their fight for a wildcard playoff spot. With the Senators being lower in the standings, the Red Wings hope to come away from this game with four points, which could move them up. The Senators have been riding on the success of Alex DeBrincat, Shane Pinto, and Brady Tkachuk. However, the Red Wings' offense should be able to rely on their performance. The game will be held on Monday, February 27th, at the Canadian Tire Center, with Ottawa being favored by DraftKings.

Why it matters: Red Wings Fight for Playoff Spot Against Senators

According to DraftKings, the Senators are favored to win, with a -135 payout on the Moneyline. The over/under is currently set at 6.5, with the over having a -105 payout and the under having a -115 payout.

The Detroit Red Wings are in a battle for a Wildcard spot and need to win against the Senators to improve their chances.

The Senators are lower in the standings and have been performing well, thanks to Alex DeBrincat, Shane Pinto, and Brady Tkachuk.

The Red Wings will have to rely on their offense to win, while the Senators have weak goaltending.

The game will be held on Monday, February 27th, at the Canadian Tire Center, with Ottawa being favored by DraftKings.

The Big Picture: Red Wings' Playoff Hopes on the Line

With the Senators being lower in the standings, this two-game set represents a significant opportunity for the Red Wings to gain four critical points, which could move them up the standings. If they fail to come away with a win, Ottawa could become a problem and clog up the Wildcard race even more.

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings have removed left wing Lucas Raymond from IR and have placed defenseman Jordan Oesterle on IR. pic.twitter.com/YzRpGgplYQ — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 27, 2023

Red Wings Playoff Hopes By the Numbers

Stats:

Detroit Red Wings have a record of 28-22-8, while the Ottawa Senators have a record of 28-26-4.

The Senators are 6-3-1 in their last ten games.

According to DraftKings, the Ottawa Senators are favored to win, with a -135 payout on the Moneyline.

The over/under is currently set at 6.5, with the over having a -105 payout and the under having a -115 payout.

What they are saying

The Bottom Line – Red Wings Playoff Dreams on the Line

The Detroit Red Wings are in a high-stakes situation, and they must bring their A-game to both games against the Senators. Winning both games is crucial for their playoff dreams, and they must rely on their offense and play strong defensively to come out on top. It won't be an easy task, but they can emerge victorious with their determination and keep their playoff hopes alive. As the old adage goes, “It's not whether you get knocked down; it's whether you get up.” The Red Wings must get up and fight to secure their playoff spot.

What is the Detroit Red Wings schedule?

Remaining Detroit Red Wings Schedule:

Mon, Feb 27 @ Ottawa 7:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Feb 28 @ Ottawa 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Mar 2 vs Seattle 7:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Mar 4 @ New York 12:30 PM Bally Sports Sun, Mar 5 @ Philadelphia 6:00 PM Bally Sports Wed, Mar 8 vs Chicago 7:30 PM TNT Sat, Mar 11 @ Boston 1:00 PM Bally Sports Sun, Mar 12 vs Boston 1:30 PM TNT Tue, Mar 14 @ Nashville 8:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Mar 18 vs Colorado 1:00 PM Bally Sports Mon, Mar 20 vs Florida 7:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Mar 21 @ St. Louis 8:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Mar 23 vs St. Louis 7:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Mar 25 @ Philadelphia 1:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Mar 28 vs Pittsburgh 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Mar 30 vs Carolina 7:30 PM Bally Sports Fri, Mar 31 @ Winnipeg 8:00 PM Bally Sports Sun, Apr 2 @ Toronto 7:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Apr 4 @ Montreal 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Apr 6 vs Buffalo 7:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Apr 8 vs Pittsburgh 8:00 PM Bally Sports Mon, Apr 10 vs Dallas 7:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Apr 11 @ Carolina 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Apr 13 @ Tampa Bay 7:00 PM Bally Sports