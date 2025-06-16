2 Detroit Red Wings Named to 2026 Olympic Teams

The Detroit Red Wings are sending some serious star power to the 2026 Winter Olympics.

According to a report from MLive, Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond — the first two first-round picks of Detroit GM Steve Yzerman’s tenure — were announced as early selections to their respective Olympic national teams. And let’s be honest… nobody in Hockeytown is surprised.

Seider will represent Germany, while Raymond will suit up for Sweden. Both will make their Olympic debuts in February when the tournament kicks off in Milano and Cortina, Italy, from Feb. 11–22.

Seider: Germany’s Backbone

Let’s start with the big man on the blue line.

Moritz Seider, now 24, has been nothing short of a workhorse since the Red Wings drafted him sixth overall in 2019. He hasn’t missed a game in his first 328 NHL appearances, routinely leads the team in ice time, and is often trusted to go toe-to-toe with the NHL’s best forwards.

And when it comes to international play? He’s no stranger to the spotlight.

Seider has logged 40 games over five World Championships, tallying five goals and 15 assists. Most notably, he helped lead Germany to a silver medal in 2023 — their first medal at the event in 70 years.

So yeah, Germany didn’t just name a player — they named their leader.

Raymond: Sweden’s Rising Star

On the other end of the ice is Lucas Raymond, who just put together his best season yet in Detroit.

The 23-year-old forward led the Red Wings in points for the second straight year, setting a new career high with 80 points, including 27 goals. It’s clear Raymond is turning into a franchise cornerstone — and Sweden took notice.

Raymond has also made a serious impact in international competition. He’s played in three World Championships, scoring 11 goals and 28 points in 28 games. He helped Team Sweden earn bronze medals in both 2023 and 2024, showing up big when the lights are brightest.

Why This Matters for Detroit

There’s something poetic about this.

These were Yzerman’s first two first-rounders as GM — drafted in 2019 and 2020. Now, just a few years later, they’re not only faces of the franchise, but also faces of their countries on the Olympic stage.

It’s a big deal for Seider and Raymond. It’s a big deal for Detroit. And it’s a big sign that Yzerman’s plan is taking root.

The Bottom Line

The 2026 Winter Olympics are going to have a Red Wings flavor — and it’s only fitting that Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond are leading the way.

From Detroit to Germany and Sweden, the journey continues — and fans in Hockeytown will be watching every shift.