Red Wings select Swedish C Liam Dower Nilsson with No. 134 pick

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Red Wings once again turned to a familiar territory when taking their next player in the 2021 NHL Draft: Sweden.

With the 134th selection, Detroit took Swedish center Liam Dower Nilsson:

#RedWings take center Liam Dower Nilsson in fifth round (No. 134). 6-0, 172. Frolunda Junior team. That's six players from the Frolunda program they've drafted the past three years. — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) July 24, 2021

Known for his work on the power play, Dower Nilsson recorded 31 points in 30 games playing for both Frölunda and Hanhals.

Per Elite Prospects:

“He is a playmaker, a passer, a set-up man, the player who feeds you the puck through three layers of defence right on your tape at the goal-mouth and the quarterback of your power play. Dower-Nilsson never reveals the position of his intended outlet. He scans the ice once to locate it and then looks away, only tracking its progress in his peripheral vision.”

– – Quotes via Elite Prospects Link – –