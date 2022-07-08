Red Wings select USHL rookie of the year Dylan James

The Detroit Red Wings continue their work in the 2022 NHL Draft after having selected Austrian-born center Marco Kasper with the No. 8 overall selection during last night’s opener of the festivities. With the No. 40 overall selection, they snagged USHL rookie of the year Dylan James, who scored 28 goals and 33 assists in 62 games played with the Sioux City Muskateers.

“The one thing about Dylan is his maturity is so good,” Musketeers coach Luke Strand said earlier this year of James. “He has an understanding of the notoriety of the draft and its importance. He knows you don’t control the when, the where. It’s just time to enjoy it.”

USHL Rookie of the Year Dylan James is drafted by Detroit

Take a look at how Elite Prospects described James:

“James plays to his strengths…off-puck skating is a strength. He drives defenders back, gets inside positioning, and creates space behind him. Movement around the slot require work, but he has some scoring upside at the next level. Turned a tricky pass in his feet into a high-danger chance under pressure. Won puck races for another chance – his retrievals remain the most exciting part of his game. Physical performance, whether that was running over the opposition or making subtle bumps to establish early positioning. Stride mechanics require tweaking but he pushes his knees past his toes and engages his hips for projectable posture.”

Embed from Getty Images

And their day isn’t done yet, as they selected Dmitri Buchelnikov out of Russia with the No. 52 overall selection:

In 56 games played with SKA-1946 St. Petersburg last season, Buchelnikov lit the lamp often, scoring 46 goals with 34 assists.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Detroit Red Wings Draft Preview

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

