Red Wings Tickets Hit 12 Dollars as Fans Revolt

Things are already low for the Detroit Red Wings two games into the NHL season, and Red Wings tickets are right down there with them. Detroit sits at 0-2-0 with zero points after losing its first two games, both at home, and the fanbase is not hiding how it feels.

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Detroit’s next game is against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, Oct. 6, with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. The first two home dates set the tone. Fans chanted “sell the team” at owner Chris Ilitch through both losses, and Dylan Larkin was booed during pregame introductions on Friday, Oct. 2, months after a trade request cost him the captaincy. Moritz Seider has already been asked about it.

Red Wings Tickets Drop to 12 Dollars on TickPick

Detroit fans are trying to send a message to ownership about the price of a ticket, and the resale market is making it easy. As of late Monday morning, the cheapest seat for the Red Wings and Senators on TickPick was listed at $12. Resale prices move all day, so the floor can shift again before puck drop.

Fans Are Sending Their Message Through the Box Office

There are plenty of cheap tickets left on the site. Detroit has fallen on hard times, and if the Red Wings do not start winning, seats could stay this affordable all season long. The fanbase wants to send a message to ownership, and right now it is sending that message through the box office.