The Detroit Red Wings reportedly had an opportunity to acquire multiple highly regarded San Jose Sharks prospects in discussions involving Simon Edvinsson, but interim general manager Shawn Horcoff wasn’t convinced to make a deal.

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And the reason may have more to do with the position Detroit wants to strengthen than the overall quality of San Jose’s young talent.

According to recent reporting, three Sharks prospects were available during trade discussions involving Detroit’s unsigned 23-year-old defenseman.

Those players were Filip Bystedt, Igor Chernyshov, and Keaton Verhoeff.

However, there is one important distinction: The report does not establish that San Jose offered all three players together.

Apr 13, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson (77) controls the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first period at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Three Sharks Prospects Reportedly Available for Simon Edvinsson

The latest details come from Sheng Peng, whose Oct. 31 reporting identified three prospects available in the discussions.

A source indicated that San Jose was willing to discuss all three players, although the exact combination involved in any proposed package remains unknown.

The group includes considerable talent:

Filip Bystedt, C: The 22-year-old center was selected 27th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft. He recorded 60 points in 65 AHL games last season before making his NHL debut on Oct. 30.

The 22-year-old center was selected 27th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft. He recorded 60 points in 65 AHL games last season before making his NHL debut on Oct. 30. Igor Chernyshov, LW: The 20-year-old winger has already demonstrated offensive potential, recording 11 goals and 23 points through his first 39 NHL games.

The 20-year-old winger has already demonstrated offensive potential, recording 11 goals and 23 points through his first 39 NHL games. Keaton Verhoeff, D: The 18-year-old defenseman was selected ninth overall in the 2026 NHL Draft and represents one of San Jose’s most valuable defensive prospects.

There is no question that San Jose possesses the assets to construct an intriguing package.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean those assets match Detroit’s biggest need.

Why Detroit May Have Rejected the Offer

The most interesting aspect of these discussions involves the Red Wings’ reported desire to acquire a young center capable of becoming a significant part of their future.

According to Elliotte Friedman’s Oct. 30 reporting on the negotiations, San Jose made a serious offer that Detroit did not accept. Friedman also indicated that the Red Wings have been asking potential trade partners about young centers.

Of the three prospects identified in the subsequent report, Bystedt is the only natural center.

That creates an interesting dilemma for Horcoff.

Chernyshov could provide another promising offensive weapon, while Verhoeff offers the potential to become a valuable NHL defenseman. Neither, however, directly solves Detroit’s long-term uncertainty down the middle.

Bystedt fits the positional requirement, but he has not established himself as a top-six NHL center.

For an organization potentially preparing to move Dylan Larkin, that’s an important distinction.

Michael Misa Could Change the Conversation

The Sharks have other young centers who might be considerably more attractive to Detroit.

Michael Misa, the second overall selection in the 2025 NHL Draft, represents the type of high-end talent that could potentially anchor a major trade.

Will Smith also possesses considerable offensive ability, although he has spent significant time playing on the wing.

Neither player has been confirmed as part of San Jose’s reported offer.

As we previously examined when evaluating Bystedt as a potential trade piece, Detroit must carefully consider whether acquiring several promising pieces is preferable to landing one potential cornerstone player.

That question becomes even more important when the outgoing player is Edvinsson.

The 6-foot-6 defenseman was selected sixth overall in 2021 and has already demonstrated the ability to handle significant NHL minutes alongside Moritz Seider.

Replacing that type of player with a collection of prospects would create considerable uncertainty.

Red Wings Have Another Important Deadline Approaching

Detroit’s decision is complicated by Edvinsson’s unresolved contract situation.

The restricted free agent must sign an NHL contract by Dec. 1 to be eligible to play during the 2026-27 season.

Horcoff has repeatedly emphasized that his preference is to keep Edvinsson, even as other organizations continue expressing interest.

As we reported Sunday, San Jose’s rejected offer demonstrates that the discussions have progressed beyond hypothetical trade scenarios.

However, a serious offer isn’t necessarily the right offer.

Detroit needs to determine whether any potential return can improve the organization’s long-term outlook without creating another major hole on its defense.

Bystedt, Chernyshov, and Verhoeff are legitimate prospects, but the Red Wings may be searching for something considerably more specific.

And until San Jose or another interested club provides that missing piece, Horcoff has little reason to accept a deal simply because several recognizable names are involved.