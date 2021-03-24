Red Wings sign 2018 draft pick defenseman Seth Barton

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Red Wings announced minutes ago that they’ve signed 2018 draft pick Seth Barton to a two-year entry level deal that begins next season.

The 6’3, 185 lb. Barton was originally drafted 81st overall by Detroit in 2018 with the selection they received in a trade from the Flyers in exchange for goaltender Petr Mrazek.

He’s a gold medal winner with Canada West at the 2017 World Junior A Challenge, and just finished his third year at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell, tying for the team lead in defenseman scoring.