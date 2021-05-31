Red Wings sign D Wyatt Newpower to entry level deal

Sharing is caring!

There’s some new power coming to the Motor City – literally.

The Detroit Red Wings announced the signing of defenseman Wyatt Newpower to an entry level contract this afternoon:

UPDATE: The #RedWings today signed defenseman Wyatt Newpower to a two-year entry-level contract. More » https://t.co/cdDGuGvRkX pic.twitter.com/75j12nWnGC — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) May 31, 2021

The Hugo, MN native suited up for four years with the University of Connecticut, and spent last year playing with the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL, score ten points along with a team high +10 rating.

During his time playing collegiately, he earned the Hockey East Best Defensive Defenseman Award, as well earning a spot on the Hockey East Second All-Star Team.