Red Wings sign Dearborn native D Jordan Oesterle

Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman continues to stay busy on the first day of NHL free-agency, bringing aboard a native son to his hometown team.

They’ve signed defenseman Jordan Oesterle to a two-year deal:

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today agreed to terms with defenseman Jordan Oesterle on a two-year contract. pic.twitter.com/iEgEYmuCOf — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 28, 2021

After going undrafted, the 6’0, 182 lb. Oesterle played collegiately with the Western Michigan Broncos where he was a teammate of Danny DeKeyser before being signed to a free-agent deal by the Edmonton Oilers. He’d later sign a free-agent deal with the Chicago Blackhawks, where he’d play until being dealt to the Arizona Coyotes in 2018.

In 252 career NHL games, Oesterle has scored 15 goals to go with 50 assists.