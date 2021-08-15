Red Wings sign goalie of the future Sebastian Cossa to his 1st NHL contract

With the 15th pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, Detroit went with WHL goaltender Sebastian Cossa of the Edmonton Oil Kings, a towering figure who many analysts believe could fit the profile of a franchise goalie of the future.

And his time within the organization is now officially underway, as he and the Red Wings have come to terms on a 3-year entry level contract agreement:

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today signed goaltender Sebastian Cossa to a three-year entry-level contract. pic.twitter.com/VNfeNcAxUT — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) August 15, 2021

The 6’6, 212 lb. goaltender posted a WHL best .941 save percentage with the Edmonton Oil Kings, and was a finalist for the WHL goaltender of the year award after having won 12 consecutive games to begin the season. Oh, and he also recorded a shutout in his first WHL game in 2019.