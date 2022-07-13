With the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Detroit Red Wings selected C Marco Kasper.

Now, according to the Red Wings, they have signed Kasper to a 3-year, entry level deal.

Red Wings sign Marco Kasper to multi-year deal

From Detroit Red Wings:

Kasper, 18, was selected by the Red Wings in the first round (eighth overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, held at Bell Centre in Montreal on July 7-8, and is currently participating at Detroit’s Development Camp from July 10-14 at the BELFOR Training Center inside Little Caesars Arena. The 6-foot-1, 183-pound center spent the majority of the 2021-22 season playing for Rögle BK in the Swedish Hockey League, tallying 11 points (7-4-11) and 17 penalty minutes in 46 games. His 11 regular-season points were the most of any under-18 skater in Sweden’s top professional league. Kasper also recorded six points (3-3-6), a plus-four rating and nine penalty minutes in 13 postseason contests as Rögle reached the SHL Semifinals, falling to eventual champion Färjestad in six games. He helped Rögle clinch its first-ever Champions Hockey League title, notching six points (2-4-6) in 12 appearances during the competition. Additionally, Kasper racked up 13 points (6-7-13) and 10 penalty minutes in 12 games for Rögle’s under-20 squad, along with a goal and two assists in one playoff game with the team.

A native of Innsbruck, Austria, Kasper became the highest Austrian-born pick since former Red Wings forward Thomas Vanek, who was selected fifth overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft. On the international stage, Kasper contributed a pair of assists in seven games for his country at the 2022 IIHF World Championship in Helsinki and Tampere, Finland. He also captained Austria at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, appearing in two games before the tournament was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Kasper previously represented Austria at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, finishing with one assist in four games.

Nation, how soon do you think Marco Kasper will play for the Detroit Red Wings?

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today signed center Marco Kasper to a three-year entry-level contract. Details: https://t.co/vVJsKO7RgS pic.twitter.com/M5LdldzZSX — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 13, 2022

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

