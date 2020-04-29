Red Wings sign Swedish goaltender Victor Brattstrom

The Detroit Red Wings announced the signing of Swedish forward Mathias Brome yesterday, and now they’ve added additional depth to the crease.

The team has announced the signing of goaltender Victor Brattstrom to a two-year entry level contract:

Brattstrom was originally drafted by the Red Wings with the 160th overall pick of the 6th round sixth round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He spent last season with Timra IK in Allsvenskan, the second highest Swedish hockey league, posting an impressive record of 33-12-0 with a 2.13 goals against average.