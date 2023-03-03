Red Wings sign winger Alex Chiasson to one-way contract

With the trade deadline coming to an end the Detroit Red Wings announced they have signed winger Alex Chiasson to a one-year deal worth 775K AAV he was playing for the Grand Rapids Griffins in the American Hockey League; this is a one-way deal.

The Wings have signed Alex Chiasson to an NHL contract. He's been with the Griffins this season. #LGRW #RedWings https://t.co/HCSiPJgMaa — The Grind Line Podcast™ (@GrindLinePod) March 3, 2023

Meet Alex Chiasson

Chiasson signed with the Red Wings in the offseason and spent the season in Grand Rapids where he appeared in 29 games scoring nine goals and eleven assists for 20 points. He is a player that adds experience to this Red Wings team having played in the NHL for ten years playing for the Dallas Stars, the Ottawa Senators, the Edmonton Oilers, the Calgary Flames, the Washington Capitals, and most recently the Vancouver Canucks.

Alex Chiasson By the Numbers:

Chiasson has played in 631 career NHL games.

He's has scored 114 career goals has 110 assists for 224 career points.

He's also accumulated 353 career penalty minutes in his career.

This is a move that provides the Red Wings with depth after losing a total of four players over the last three days in the NHL trade deadline.

