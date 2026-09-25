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TodayTigersvs PIT · 6:40 PMStarts in 7h 9m · MLB.TV, Tigers.TV

Red Wings’ Simon Edvinsson Contract Plan Reportedly Revealed

Simon Edvinsson bridge contract
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The Detroit Red Wings may be leaning toward a bridge contract with Simon Edvinsson instead of immediately committing to a long-term extension.

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The Winged Wheel Podcast reported Friday that this is Detroit’s preference, attributing the information to Elliotte Friedman. No agreement has been announced, and neither the Red Wings nor Edvinsson’s camp has publicly confirmed the reported structure.

Edvinsson is one of Detroit’s most important pieces on the blue line. The 23-year-old was among the NHL’s notable restricted free agents this offseason after recording nine goals and 25 points in 72 games last season, according to NHL.com.

Interim general manager Shawn Horcoff has already made it clear that getting Edvinsson signed is a priority. The emerging question is not whether Detroit values the defenseman. It is whether the club wants to pay for his prime years now or wait for another season or two of evidence before making that larger commitment.

Simon Edvinsson injury Simon Simon Edvinsson contractEdvinsson contract Simon Edvinsson contract Simon Edvinsson contract Simon Edvinsson bridge contract

A Bridge Deal Would Give Detroit Short-Term Flexibility

A bridge deal usually gives a young player a shorter contract at a lower cap hit than a long-term extension. For Detroit, that could preserve flexibility while the organization continues to work through major roster and leadership questions.

The Red Wings have been direct about their urgency to get Edvinsson under contract, with Horcoff saying the club hoped to have something completed soon. Detroit’s focus on a new Edvinsson deal has not changed.

A shorter deal would also allow Detroit to better assess Edvinsson’s next stage of development. He has already become a trusted NHL defenseman, but the organization could be betting that a bridge contract keeps today’s cap number more manageable while it determines how high his offensive ceiling and all-around role can climb.

Detroit Would Also Be Accepting Future Risk

The tradeoff is clear. If Edvinsson continues ascending, his next contract could become considerably more expensive.

A long-term deal carries more immediate risk because Detroit would be committing major money before seeing the full finished version of the player. A bridge agreement shifts more of that risk to the club’s next negotiation, when Edvinsson may have an even stronger case for a major raise.

That is why the reported preference matters. It suggests Detroit may want certainty on the player’s current value before making a long-term bet, even though it believes he is a core piece moving forward.

With Shawn Horcoff serving as interim GM, the final contract structure could reveal plenty about how the Red Wings want to manage their roster during this front-office transition.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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