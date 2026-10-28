The Detroit Red Wings are running out of time to resolve their contract standoff with Simon Edvinsson, and interim general manager Shawn Horcoff is facing a decision that could have major consequences for the organization’s future.

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As of Wednesday, October 28, Edvinsson remains unsigned, leaving Detroit just over a month to reach an agreement before the December 1 deadline. If the 23-year-old defenseman does not sign an NHL contract by that date, he will be ineligible to play in the league for the remainder of the 2026-27 season.

For a franchise already dealing with a trade request from Dylan Larkin, allowing another cornerstone player to remain on the sidelines would be a significant setback.

And while Horcoff insists he wants to keep Edvinsson, the lack of a completed contract is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

Mar 31, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson (77) moves the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Red Wings Still Searching for a Breakthrough

The latest significant development came when NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that Edvinsson and his agent, J.P. Barry, met face-to-face with Horcoff to discuss the ongoing negotiations.

The meeting provided an opportunity for both sides to explain their positions, but it did not produce a contract.

As we previously reported following the meeting, LeBrun indicated that the discussions were important even though an immediate resolution had not emerged.

That lack of progress is concerning, particularly because Detroit has already demonstrated a willingness to explore different contract structures.

The Red Wings reportedly began negotiations favoring a shorter bridge agreement before becoming more receptive to a long-term commitment. Edvinsson, meanwhile, has been seeking the security that comes with a longer deal.

Neither side has publicly confirmed the financial terms of the competing offers. The Fourth Period reported on October 21 that Edvinsson is believed to be seeking around $11 million per season on a maximum seven-year term, and that the two sides have not yet found common ground.

Shawn Horcoff Has Made His Position Clear

Despite continued speculation about Edvinsson potentially being traded, Horcoff has repeatedly maintained that keeping the young defenseman is a priority.

During his October 14 media availability, Horcoff delivered an unmistakable message regarding Edvinsson’s future.

“I have zero interest in trading Simon Edvinsson,” Horcoff said. “I want to keep him.”

Horcoff also explained why the organization places such a high value on Edvinsson, emphasizing the difficulty of finding players with his combination of size, mobility, and defensive potential.

That assessment is difficult to dispute.

At 6-foot-6, Edvinsson possesses the physical tools to become a cornerstone of Detroit’s defense alongside Moritz Seider for years to come. During the 2025-26 season, he recorded nine goals and 16 assists in 72 games while averaging 22:21 of ice time.

Only Seider averaged more minutes among Red Wings defensemen.

Those numbers help illustrate why Detroit cannot view Edvinsson as just another restricted free agent negotiating a new contract.

He is already an important member of the team’s defensive core, and his long-term development could influence the organization’s direction for the better part of the next decade.

December 1 Deadline Sharpens the Simon Edvinsson Contract Standoff

The longer negotiations continue, the fewer options Detroit will have to resolve the situation without compromising its season.

Under NHL rules, Edvinsson must sign by December 1 to remain eligible to play in the league this season. That gives Horcoff a firm deadline rather than an indefinite opportunity to negotiate.

As we previously detailed when examining Edvinsson’s uncertain future, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman recently suggested that the relationship between the two sides has become increasingly difficult to repair.

There has also been considerable interest from other organizations. LeBrun reported on October 21 that up to 10 teams remained involved in talks on Edvinsson, with the San Jose Sharks and Boston Bruins among them.

Horcoff is working both paths at once. By LeBrun’s account he still wants to sign Edvinsson and is holding out hope there, but he continues to have trade talks, and Friedman said Monday on Sportsnet’s FAN Hockey Show that those talks are picking up while Detroit asks a high price.

The more immediate concern is what happens if the deadline passes without an agreement.

Detroit would lose Edvinsson’s services for the remainder of the season while continuing to face uncertainty about his future. That would be a particularly painful outcome for a team attempting to end its lengthy playoff drought.

Detroit Must Decide What Edvinsson Is Worth

The Red Wings have already committed significant money to their existing core, including Alex DeBrincat’s seven-year, $91 million contract extension earlier this month.

That investment makes Edvinsson’s situation even more important.

If Detroit genuinely believes he can become a top-pairing defenseman for the next several seasons, a long-term agreement would provide stability at one of hockey’s most difficult positions to fill.

A shorter contract might reduce the organization’s immediate financial risk, but it could also create a much more expensive negotiation down the road if Edvinsson continues developing.

That is the difficult choice facing Horcoff.

The Red Wings must balance responsible contract management against the possibility of alienating a player they spent years developing after selecting him sixth overall in the 2021 NHL Draft.

There is no guarantee that increasing the team’s offer would immediately resolve the dispute. Neither side has publicly disclosed enough financial information to reach that conclusion.

But losing an entire season of Edvinsson’s development would carry a cost of its own.

Detroit has made it clear that Edvinsson is part of its future. Now the Red Wings must find a contract that makes that future possible.