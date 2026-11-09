The Detroit Red Wings still have not signed defenseman Simon Edvinsson, and the restricted free agent is running out of calendar. He has until Dec. 1 to sign a contract or he cannot play in the NHL at all this season, with Detroit or anyone else. The Red Wings could trade him before then, though interim general manager Shawn Horcoff has said he is not working on that. “I have zero interest in trading Simon Edvinsson,” Horcoff told reporters on Oct. 14, per NHL.com. “Not something I’m entertaining. We want to sign him.”

DSN TV Red Wings · newest first All Red Wings video →

Apr 11, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Brian Halonen (48) skates with the puck defended by Detroit Red Wings center Andrew Copp (18) and defenseman Simon Edvinsson (77) in the third period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

One thing to be clear about before the fun part: what follows is not a report. The package comes from PuckGM, the roster-building tool on PuckPedia where users assemble hypothetical trades against real cap figures, and no reporting has tied Edvinsson to the New York Islanders. It is useful anyway, because it puts a number on the question Detroit is actually working through right now.

Roster-building site PuckGM proposes an Islanders trade for Simon Edvinsson

The proposal on PuckGM would send Edvinsson, forward Dylan James and defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker to New York for defenseman Alexander Romanov, Malte Gustafsson, Calum Ritchie and Cole Eiserman. Gustafsson is 18, Eiserman is 20 and Ritchie is 21.

Eiserman was a first-round pick, 20th overall, by the Islanders in the 2024 NHL Draft. Gustafsson is the newest of the three, a left-shot defenseman New York took 13th overall in the 2026 draft. So Detroit would be getting three young pieces plus a defenseman already established in the league, not a pile of picks.

The two Red Wings going the other way are both depth. James, a second-round pick in 2022, signed a two-year entry-level deal that started this season and is not on Detroit’s NHL roster. Bernard-Docker opened the year with the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins but the Red Wings recalled him on Oct. 30, and he is back on the big club’s blue line now.

Islanders would improve their blue line with this trade

Matthew Schaefer is the star on the Islanders blue line. The first overall pick in 2025 won the Calder Trophy as a 19-year-old and set the franchise record for points by a rookie defenseman, so New York is not looking for a No. 1. It is looking for the guy next to him. Edvinsson is 23, and in 72 games with Detroit last season he had nine goals, 16 assists and a plus-12 rating. Putting him behind Schaefer would make the Islanders better, no doubt.

Does it beat what the real suitors are offering?

That is the test any of these ideas has to pass, and there is a live offer to measure it against. The San Jose Sharks are the team actually in on Edvinsson, and center Michael Misa is the name at the center of it. “It would take more from Detroit’s perspective than just Michael Misa to part with Simon Edvinsson,” David Pagnotta reported Nov. 6 for The Fourth Period. San Jose would rather do it one-for-one. Detroit already turned one Sharks offer down.

Set side by side, the two returns are different kinds of bets. San Jose is the single high-end forward. The Islanders package is volume: an NHL defenseman on the roster today and three prospects spread across three age groups. Which one Detroit prefers depends on whether Horcoff is replacing Edvinsson’s minutes this season or restocking the system for the next five.

Either way, that is the real argument, and nobody has had to make the call yet. If Edvinsson does not want to be here moving forward, a return like the one PuckGM drew up would be good for the Red Wings too.