The Detroit Red Wings are watching their season slip away, and one of their most important young players remains nowhere near the lineup. With the losses piling up and the December 1 contract deadline approaching, the situation involving defenseman Simon Edvinsson is quickly becoming a nightmare for the organization.

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Detroit suffered its fifth consecutive defeat Thursday night, blowing a 4-1 lead in a stunning 5-4 loss to the Florida Panthers. Meanwhile, the 23-year-old Edvinsson remains an unsigned restricted free agent, leaving interim general manager Shawn Horcoff facing a decision that could have major consequences for the franchise.

Mar 28, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson (77) skates with the puck in the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Simon Edvinsson’s December 1 Deadline Is Approaching

The most concerning part of the situation is that Detroit is running out of time to reach an agreement. Under NHL rules, Edvinsson must sign a contract by December 1 to be eligible to play during the 2026-27 season.

If that deadline passes without a deal, Edvinsson cannot suit up for the Red Wings or another NHL team for the remainder of the season. Detroit would retain his restricted free-agent rights, but that would provide little comfort to a team desperately searching for answers on the ice.

According to NHL.com’s Nicholas J. Cotsonika, Horcoff described the situation as “status quo” during Tuesday’s NHL general managers meeting in Toronto. Although Horcoff has repeatedly expressed his desire to keep Edvinsson, he acknowledged that trade inquiries cannot simply be ignored.

“I’d still like to sign Simon,” Horcoff told NHL.com, while explaining that his responsibility is to consider what is best for the organization. That represents a complicated position for a general manager who previously insisted he had no interest in trading the young defenseman.

The Red Wings have already acknowledged receiving trade inquiries about Edvinsson, and several organizations have reportedly expressed interest. However, there is no confirmed agreement in place, and Detroit’s preference remains signing him to a new contract.

Why Losing Edvinsson for the Season Would Be Devastating

Edvinsson isn’t simply another defenseman waiting for a contract. The former sixth-overall pick has developed into one of Detroit’s most important pieces, particularly when it comes to the organization’s long-term plans.

During the 2025-26 season, Edvinsson recorded nine goals and 16 assists in 72 games while averaging 22:21 of ice time. Only Moritz Seider logged more minutes per game among Detroit defensemen, illustrating just how significant Edvinsson’s role had become.

Those numbers make his continued absence particularly frustrating. Detroit is already struggling defensively, and having a 6-foot-6, mobile defenseman sitting out an entire season would represent a significant setback.

The Red Wings’ collapse against Florida only makes the situation more concerning. According to Reuters’ game report, Detroit allowed four unanswered goals after building a three-goal lead, extending its losing streak to five games.

There is no guarantee Edvinsson would have prevented Thursday’s collapse. However, watching Detroit struggle to protect leads while one of its most talented defensemen remains unsigned is hardly the position the organization envisioned entering the season.

Shawn Horcoff Faces a Decision He Cannot Afford to Get Wrong

Horcoff has made it clear that he values Edvinsson, but the negotiations have dragged on for nearly two months since training camp. The defenseman has reportedly preferred a trade, and a recent report involving the San Jose Sharks demonstrates the growing attention surrounding his availability.

The nightmare scenario for Detroit would be reaching December 1 without either a contract or a trade that provides meaningful value. At that point, the Red Wings would be forced to finish the season without Edvinsson while continuing to face uncertainty about his long-term future.

There is also the possibility that Detroit eventually trades Edvinsson simply because negotiations have become impossible to resolve. Losing a 23-year-old defenseman with his size, mobility and potential would be a difficult outcome for an organization attempting to build a sustainable contender.

The situation becomes even more complicated with Dylan Larkin’s future unresolved. Detroit is already dealing with one major roster standoff, and the possibility of losing another cornerstone player for the season would only increase pressure on Horcoff.

Red Wings Are Running Out of Time

The Red Wings still have an opportunity to avoid their worst-case scenario, but the calendar is no longer on their side. As of Friday, November 13, Detroit has just 18 days remaining before Edvinsson’s signing deadline.

For a franchise attempting to end a decade-long playoff drought, the stakes are substantial. Detroit needs Edvinsson on the ice, and the organization cannot afford to let another important piece of its future become an unresolved distraction.

Horcoff must decide whether to continue pushing for an extension, seriously consider available trade offers, or risk losing Edvinsson’s services for the entire season. None of those choices becomes easier as December 1 approaches.

The Red Wings have already lost five straight games, but losing Simon Edvinsson for an entire season could prove far more damaging than anything that has happened on the scoreboard.