The Detroit Red Wings continue to face uncertainty surrounding Simon Edvinsson, but one potential trade partner could have exactly the type of player interim general manager Shawn Horcoff is reportedly searching for.

DSN TV Red Wings · newest first All Red Wings video →

According to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun, the San Jose Sharks are among up to 10 teams that have expressed interest in acquiring the 23-year-old defenseman. Edvinsson remains unsigned, and he has until Dec. 1 to sign or he cannot play this season, so Detroit may eventually have to consider moving one of its most promising young players.

San Jose possesses an impressive collection of prospects, but one name in particular could make the Sharks an intriguing trade partner: Filip Bystedt.

The 22-year-old center might not have the star power of Macklin Celebrini or Michael Misa, but his development could make him an interesting piece in a potential package for Edvinsson.

Apr 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson (77) passes in the first period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Sharks Reportedly Interested in Simon Edvinsson

The Sharks’ interest is more than speculation about which teams might benefit from adding Edvinsson.

On TSN’s Insider Trading, LeBrun reported that San Jose and Boston are among the teams involved in discussions, even as Horcoff continues trying to reach a contract agreement with the former sixth-overall pick.

Edvinsson met face-to-face with Horcoff earlier this month, but the meeting did not produce a resolution.

Despite the ongoing conversations, Horcoff has made his preference clear.

“I have zero interest in trading Simon Edvinsson,” Horcoff said on Oct. 14. “I want to keep him.”

That remains an important consideration. Detroit is not publicly shopping Edvinsson, and there is no confirmation that San Jose has submitted a formal offer.

However, the continued interest from other teams gives Horcoff options if negotiations ultimately break down.

Filip Bystedt Could Interest Detroit

The most intriguing aspect of a potential deal with San Jose is the Sharks’ considerable depth of young forwards.

Bystedt, selected 27th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft, is a 6-foot-3 center who has steadily developed in the American Hockey League.

During the 2025-26 season, he recorded 60 points in 65 games with the San Jose Barracuda, establishing himself as one of the organization’s more promising forward prospects. He has carried that momentum into the new season, opening with eight points in his first eight games.

Those numbers are noteworthy considering Detroit’s reported priorities.

As we previously reported following Elliotte Friedman’s comments, the Red Wings have been asking rival organizations about young centers, including prospects who have yet to establish themselves in the NHL.

Bystedt fits that description.

He offers size, offensive potential, and the opportunity to develop into a dependable NHL center. However, he has not established himself as a top-six player at the NHL level, which means Detroit would be assuming considerable risk if he became the centerpiece of an Edvinsson trade.

That is why Bystedt alone would not be enough.

What Could a Sharks Trade Package Look Like?

San Jose has the prospect depth and future draft capital to construct a substantial offer.

In addition to Bystedt, the Sharks possess several intriguing young defensemen and forwards who could appeal to Detroit. Prospects such as Keaton Verhoeff and Ryan Lin would offer additional long-term upside, although acquiring either would create another development project rather than immediately replacing Edvinsson.

A hypothetical package worth examining could involve:

San Jose Sharks receive:

Simon Edvinsson

Detroit Red Wings receive:

Filip Bystedt

San Jose’s 2027 first-round draft pick

An additional young defensive prospect

This is an original trade concept, not a reported offer. The precise additional prospect, draft-pick protections, and Edvinsson’s contract terms would all affect whether such an agreement would be realistic.

We previously examined another potential San Jose trade package, but Bystedt’s productive start provides another reason to evaluate whether the Sharks have the young center talent Detroit wants.

The biggest question is whether San Jose would surrender that much for a restricted free agent who still needs a new contract.

Should the Red Wings Consider Moving Edvinsson?

Trading Edvinsson would create a significant hole in Detroit’s defense.

The 6-foot-6 defenseman recorded nine goals and 16 assists in 72 games last season while averaging 22:21 of ice time. He has already demonstrated the ability to play significant minutes alongside Moritz Seider, something that cannot easily be replaced.

Detroit would also be taking a substantial gamble by trading an established young NHL defenseman for prospects and draft picks.

Bystedt could develop into a valuable center, but that outcome is far from guaranteed. A first-round selection might eventually produce another high-end player, but it would do little to help the Red Wings immediately.

For that reason, Horcoff should continue prioritizing a contract extension.

Still, if Edvinsson has no intention of signing a deal Detroit is comfortable offering, the Sharks deserve serious consideration.

They have a documented interest in Edvinsson, a deep prospect pool, and a young center whose development could fit Detroit’s long-term plans.

The Red Wings should not be looking to trade Simon Edvinsson. But if that decision becomes unavoidable, San Jose could provide one of the more interesting opportunities to turn a difficult situation into future assets.