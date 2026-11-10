The Detroit Red Wings are running out of time to settle the future of Simon Edvinsson, and a new report suggests interim general manager Shawn Horcoff has plenty of teams willing to discuss a potential trade. With the 23-year-old defenseman still unsigned, the situation appears to be moving toward a critical decision.

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According to a November 9 report from The Fourth Period, Horcoff remains engaged in trade conversations involving Edvinsson, with six NHL teams specifically identified as interested parties. However, despite the ongoing discussions, there is no indication that a deal is close to being completed.

Apr 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson (77) passes in the second period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

NHL Insider Identifies 6 Teams Interested in Simon Edvinsson

The latest report from The Fourth Period adds another chapter to a trade situation that has dominated conversations around the Red Wings for weeks. According to the outlet, a source familiar with the situation confirmed that Horcoff continues to hold trade discussions with “many teams.”

The six clubs specifically identified as interested in acquiring Edvinsson are:

Nashville Predators San Jose Sharks Boston Bruins St. Louis Blues Montreal Canadiens Seattle Kraken

While several of these organizations have previously been connected to Edvinsson, the latest report reinforces that Detroit still has a substantial market to explore. It also suggests that Horcoff has options beyond the two teams that have generated much of the recent attention: Nashville and San Jose.

The Sharks have been particularly interesting because of their reported willingness to discuss a substantial trade package. Detroit has already rejected a serious San Jose offer involving Edvinsson, which suggests Horcoff is unwilling to move his young defenseman simply to end the contract stalemate.

Shawn Horcoff Faces a Difficult Decision

One of the more interesting aspects of this situation is the contrast between Horcoff’s public comments and the continued trade discussions. On October 14, the Red Wings’ interim general manager made it clear that keeping Edvinsson was his preferred outcome.

“I have zero interest in trading Simon Edvinsson,” Horcoff told NHL.com. “I want to keep him.”

That position makes sense considering Detroit’s investment in the former sixth-overall pick. Edvinsson recorded nine goals and 16 assists for 25 points in 72 games last season, and his combination of size, mobility, and potential makes him a difficult player to replace.

However, there is a difference between wanting to keep a player and being able to reach an agreement that satisfies both sides. Edvinsson remains unsigned, and previous reports indicate the two sides have been separated by a substantial financial gap.

For Horcoff, the challenge is determining whether holding firm in contract negotiations is worth potentially losing another season of Edvinsson’s development. Trading him would create a significant hole on Detroit’s blue line, but accepting the right package could help address other organizational needs.

Nashville Connection Adds Intrigue as Deadline Approaches

Nashville continues to be one of the most intriguing potential destinations, particularly because Edvinsson has been training in the city while awaiting a resolution. The defenseman recently explained why he has been skating in Nashville, revealing that fellow Swede Filip Forsberg helped connect him with a local trainer.

That relationship has naturally fueled speculation about the Predators’ interest, but there is no evidence that Edvinsson’s presence in Nashville means a trade is imminent. The connection is noteworthy, particularly with Nashville among the clubs identified in the latest report, but it should not be mistaken for confirmation of a pending deal.

Simon Edvinsson Trade Talks Face a December 1 Deadline

Meanwhile, the clock continues to work against both Detroit and Edvinsson. Under NHL rules, a restricted free agent must sign by December 1 to be eligible to play during the remainder of the season.

The Red Wings would certainly prefer to avoid losing an entire season from one of their most promising young defensemen. However, with multiple interested teams and no contract agreement in place, Horcoff may soon have to decide whether Detroit’s future is better served by keeping Edvinsson or getting the best possible return.

For Red Wings fans, the next few weeks could help determine the direction of the franchise for years to come. Edvinsson has the potential to become a cornerstone defenseman, but the longer this situation drags on, the more realistic a trade becomes.