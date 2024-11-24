Red Wings Snooze and Lose On Potential Derek Lalonde Replacement

The Detroit Red Wings have left fans scratching their heads as they continue to employ head coach Derek Lalonde, despite the mounting calls for a change behind the bench. General Manager Steve Yzerman, who has made bold moves in the past, has been quiet when it comes to addressing the coaching situation.

For quite some time now, Red Wings fans have been vocal about their frustrations with Lalonde’s leadership. After an underwhelming start to the 2024-2025 season, many hoped Yzerman would finally make the decision to move on from Lalonde and bring in a fresh perspective.

The opportunity appeared ripe just five days ago when the Boston Bruins shocked the NHL world by firing head coach Jim Montgomery, who had led the team to success. Some fans and analysts pointed to Montgomery as the perfect replacement for Lalonde—someone with a proven track record of success. But, as fate would have it, Montgomery quickly found a new home, being hired by the St. Louis Blues, who dismissed their own coach, Drew Bannister.

It is a five-year contract for Montgomery. St. Louis was considered the likeliest destination for him, assuming the Blues were willing to make a change. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 24, 2024

While it remains unclear whether Yzerman even made a phone call to Montgomery or entertained the idea of bringing him to Detroit, one thing is certain: the Red Wings will continue their season under Lalonde’s direction. This news is a blow to fans who were hoping for a shakeup after another disappointing stretch for the team.

The Red Wings have shown signs of promise, but under Lalonde’s leadership, the team has struggled to fully capitalize on its potential. With key players like Dylan Larkin, Moritz Seider, and Lucas Raymond in the mix, the Red Wings are expected to be more competitive, but underachieving is becoming a trend.

As the team battles through another season of inconsistency, many are wondering if this was the right time for Yzerman to make a change or if his patience with Lalonde will eventually pay off. For now, Lalonde remains at the helm, and the Red Wings will have to dig deep and find their identity under his watch.

The question remains: How much longer will Yzerman wait before pulling the trigger, or will he be content to let things play out? Only time will tell, but the Red Wings’ fans and players alike will certainly be watching closely.