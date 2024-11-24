fb
Sunday, November 24, 2024
Detroit Red Wings

Red Wings Snooze and Lose On Potential Derek Lalonde Replacement

By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Red Wings have left fans scratching their heads as they continue to employ head coach Derek Lalonde, despite the mounting calls for a change behind the bench. General Manager Steve Yzerman, who has made bold moves in the past, has been quiet when it comes to addressing the coaching situation.

Derek Lalonde confirms

For quite some time now, Red Wings fans have been vocal about their frustrations with Lalonde’s leadership. After an underwhelming start to the 2024-2025 season, many hoped Yzerman would finally make the decision to move on from Lalonde and bring in a fresh perspective.

The opportunity appeared ripe just five days ago when the Boston Bruins shocked the NHL world by firing head coach Jim Montgomery, who had led the team to success. Some fans and analysts pointed to Montgomery as the perfect replacement for Lalonde—someone with a proven track record of success. But, as fate would have it, Montgomery quickly found a new home, being hired by the St. Louis Blues, who dismissed their own coach, Drew Bannister.

While it remains unclear whether Yzerman even made a phone call to Montgomery or entertained the idea of bringing him to Detroit, one thing is certain: the Red Wings will continue their season under Lalonde’s direction. This news is a blow to fans who were hoping for a shakeup after another disappointing stretch for the team.

The Red Wings have shown signs of promise, but under Lalonde’s leadership, the team has struggled to fully capitalize on its potential. With key players like Dylan Larkin, Moritz Seider, and Lucas Raymond in the mix, the Red Wings are expected to be more competitive, but underachieving is becoming a trend.

Steve Yzerman

As the team battles through another season of inconsistency, many are wondering if this was the right time for Yzerman to make a change or if his patience with Lalonde will eventually pay off. For now, Lalonde remains at the helm, and the Red Wings will have to dig deep and find their identity under his watch.

The question remains: How much longer will Yzerman wait before pulling the trigger, or will he be content to let things play out? Only time will tell, but the Red Wings’ fans and players alike will certainly be watching closely.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
