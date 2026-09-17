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TodayTigersat CHW · 7:40 PMStarts in 6h 56m · MLB.TV, Tigers.TV, CHSN

Red Wings Stanley Cup Odds Following Shawn Horcoff Promotion

Red Wings Stanley Cup odds
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The Detroit Red Wings have a new interim general manager, but the championship outlook remains a steep climb.

Following Shawn Horcoff’s promotion to the GM position, Detroit is listed at +15000 to win the Stanley Cup on the odds board captured September 17.

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That translates to 150-to-1 odds, placing the Red Wings alongside the New York Islanders and Winnipeg Jets. Twenty-three teams have shorter championship odds, leaving Detroit tied for 24th among the league’s 32 clubs.

The Eastern Conference picture is even less flattering. Detroit is listed at +6500 to win the East, the longest odds of any team in the conference.

These figures show Detroit’s position following the announcement. Without a comparable earlier board, they do not establish that Horcoff’s promotion caused the odds to move.

Dylan Larkin trade Red Wings Stanley Cup odds

Red Wings Stanley Cup Odds Show Long-Shot Status

Here is Detroit’s outlook in the supplied odds snapshot:

MarketDetroit’s oddsPosition in field
Stanley Cup winner+15000Tied for 24th of 32
Eastern Conference winner+650016th of 16

At +15000, a winning $100 Stanley Cup wager would produce $15,000 in profit, plus the original stake. The price carries a raw implied probability of approximately 0.66%, before adjusting for the sportsbook’s margin.

The Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers lead the Cup board at +650, followed by the Colorado Avalanche at +700.

Detroit also trails every Atlantic Division opponent in the championship market. Even the Boston Bruins, listed at +10000, have shorter odds.

The screenshots do not identify the sportsbook, and prices can change. This is a snapshot of one displayed market, rather than a consensus across betting operators.

Horcoff’s Expectations Are Higher Than the Odds Suggest

Horcoff’s own assessment is considerably more optimistic.

“A rebuild, to me, is out of the question. We have too many good players in that lineup,” he said during Wednesday’s press conference.

His assignment gives him an opportunity to act on that belief. According to his official organizational biography, Horcoff oversees roster decisions, salary-cap management and hockey operations personnel.

The permanent leadership search continues, with Horcoff still a candidate, as Detroit Hockey Now reported. Chris Ilitch has also left open a timeline extending beyond this season.

One distinction matters: winning the conference means reaching the Stanley Cup Final. Detroit’s +6500 price is not its probability of making the playoffs.

Horcoff is talking about getting a competitive roster over the next hurdle. The championship market is pricing a much longer journey, and it currently places Detroit well behind most of the league.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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