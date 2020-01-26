33.7 F
Red Wings All-Star Tyler Bertuzzi enjoyed festivities in St. Louis

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Almost nothing is going right for the Detroit Red Wings this season, but one silver lining is the fact that forward Tyler Bertuzzi earned his way to the 2020 NHL All-Star game, and represented his team well!

He scored a goal with four assists in the Atlantic Division’s 9-5 win over the Metropolitan; he was paired with Montreal defenseman Shea Weber and Senators forward Anthony Duclair.

Of course, he was glad to have a pair of division rival players on his side for a night rather than competing against them.

“It was fun,” Bertuzzi said afterwards. “You play Montreal a lot, you play Ottawa a decent amount, you get to know these guys and then you play with them. They’re both good guys and good players. It was a lot of fun.”

Of course, the three-on-three tournament was fun, but with a $1 million prize on the line, things started to get more down to business.

“You could kind of tell early on it was just shinny and then it kind of starts heating up when it gets close,” Bertuzzi said. “They were two good games. It was a lot of fun, playing some 3-on-3 out there.”

Bertuzzi and the Red Wings will get back into game action with a matchup against the New York Rangers on Friday the 31st.

