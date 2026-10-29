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TodayRed Wingsvs CHI · 7:30 PMStarts in 7h 53m · Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu

Red Wings Decide on Starting Goaltender for Matchup vs. Blackhawks

Red Wings starting goaltender
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The Detroit Red Wings appear to have settled on their starting goaltender for Thursday night’s matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks.

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And despite Michal Postava’s impressive performance against the Edmonton Oilers, it looks like John Gibson will be back between the pipes.

According to Thursday morning’s practice observations, Gibson occupied the starter’s net during Detroit’s optional skate, a strong indication that head coach Todd McLellan intends to give the veteran the nod.

The development comes as Detroit looks to build on its recent success and continue climbing the Atlantic Division standings.

NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Calgary Flames
Oct 24, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Detroit Red Wings goaltender John Gibson (36) guards his net against the Calgary Flames during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

John Gibson Expected to Start Against Chicago

According to Ansar Khan, Gibson was working in the starter’s net Thursday morning as the Red Wings prepared for their 7:30 p.m. ET matchup against the Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena.

Although the team has not officially confirmed the assignment, the morning skate suggests Gibson will make his ninth appearance of the season.

The 33-year-old enters Thursday with a 3-4-1 record, a 3.44 goals-against average, and a .867 save percentage.

The decision is particularly interesting considering Postava’s performance Monday in Edmonton, when he helped Detroit secure a 4-3 shootout victory and stopped all three Oilers attempts in the shootout.

As we previously reported, the return of Daniil Tarasov to practice has also complicated Detroit’s goaltending situation.

Still, Gibson remains the team’s established starting netminder, and Thursday presents an opportunity to improve his early-season numbers.

Marco Kasper and Mason Appleton Return to Ice

There was also encouraging news involving two injured Red Wings forwards.

Khan reported that Marco Kasper and Mason Appleton participated in Thursday’s optional skate, marking another positive step in their recoveries.

Kasper, who has been sidelined with an upper-body injury since the season opener, may have been skating with the team for the first time since suffering the injury.

Appleton was also on the ice after missing several weeks.

However, neither player is expected to return immediately. McLellan indicated Wednesday that both were probably about two weeks away from game action.

As we previously covered, Kasper’s absence has forced Detroit to make several adjustments to its forward combinations.

There was also another update involving Dylan Larkin, who did not participate in Thursday’s optional skate after taking a maintenance day Wednesday. His absence Thursday does not, by itself, indicate a new injury.

The Red Wings enter Thursday’s matchup with a 5-4-3 record, having earned points in seven of their last eight games.

With Gibson expected to start and two injured forwards progressing toward returns, Detroit has a few reasons for optimism heading into another important home game.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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