Red Wings’ Steve Yzerman suffers horrific injury vs. Flames (VIDEO)

By Michael Whitaker

The Detroit Red Wings found themselves in a second round playoff series in 2004 against the Calgary Flames, a series that would ultimately not end the way we wanted it to. And what happened in Game 5 with both teams having won two games apiece certainly wasn’t a good omen of what was to come.

During the second period, a shot from Mathieu Schneider hit a stick and then deflected right into Yzerman’s left eye, immediately causing him to collapse to the ice in writhing pain.

He wouldn’t play again in 2004, as the Red Wings were knocked out of the playoffs by the Flames the following game. When NHL play resumed after the 2005 lockout, Yzerman would play the final year of his career wearing a visor.

