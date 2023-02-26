Red Wings suffer huge loss as Michael Rasmussen is injured against Lightning

During the first period of tonight's Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa Bay Lighting matchup, Michael Rasmussen left the game midway through the first period after suffering a lower-body injury while blocking a shot by Lightning forward Zack Bogosian. Not too long after Rasmussen exited to the locker room, it was announced that he would not return to tonight's game.

UPDATE: Michael Rasmussen (lower body) will not return to tonight's game. — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 26, 2023

Why It Matters for Detroit Red Wings and Michael Rasmussen

Rasmussen has come into his own this season, becoming a solid player for the Red Wings. On the season Rasmussen has scored 10 goals and tallied 19 assists for 29 total points while playing most of the season on the second line.

Rasmussen ranks seventh on the team in goals.

Rasmussen ranks seventh on the team in assists.

Rasmussen ranks eighth on the team in points.

Red Wings Big Picture

The Red Wings are currently trailing 1-0 with 12 minutes remaining in the second period, as they look for their third consecutive win, and look to move back into the final playoff spot. They are currently tied with three other teams sitting one point out of that spot. Let's hope Rasmussen's injury isn't serious and he'll be back for Monday's matchup against the Ottawa Senators.